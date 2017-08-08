Seattle curlers hope to score big, earn spot in Pyeongchang

Derrick McLean (left) and Brady Clark hope to compete in the Pyeongchang Olympics for curling. (Photo: KING)

It may be August, but that has not stopped Brady Clark and Derrick McLean from seeking ice time.

The two members of the Granite Curling Club in North Seattle are scheduled to be part of the U.S. Olympic Trials this winter.

"That's all I'm thinking about," said McLean, as the two men talked about throwing rocks and stones on Tuesday.

"You allow yourself to think about the end goal, but the end of the day, you have to be able to prioritize and say these are the things I have to do to be prepared," said Clark, who has won numerous titles, including two men's team national titles as the skipper of "Team Clark."

McLean is part of a Mixed Doubles team, that is also looking to secure a spot in Pyeongchang.

They both acknowledge that the sport has changed, in the 20-plus years they've been a part of it. McLean says there is now more conditioning and weight training, and in season he will hit the gym five days a week. Clark says it can be a seven day a week pursuit in the middle of the curling season.

They've both been working in the gym and on out-of-state ice to stay in condition in the off-season.

Clark's team includes three other men living in Seattle or with Granite Curling Club ties: Greg Persinger, Colin Hufman, and Philip Tilker. Another Seattleite, Sean Beighton, competes for another four-man team that has also qualified for the trials in November.

McLean competes in a separate trials event the following month in Minnesota.

© 2017 KING-TV