Former Olympian Shawn Johnson shares story of miscarriage

Former U.S. gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson and her husband, former NFL long snapper Andrew East, shared a raw and emotional video on Saturday in which they revealed they recently had a miscarriage.

"We feel like a lot of people go through this so we wanted to share it, " Johnson said in a tearful YouTube video while sitting alongside her husband.

Johnson was six weeks along in her pregnancy, learning the good news earlier in the week. The video shows the highs to lows as two digital home pregnancy tests are shown as positive and Johnson tearfully exclaiming "(Andrew)'s going to be a daddy."

Both Johnson and East were then shown driving to the doctor's as a result of her stomach pains. The doctor went on to reveal that she had miscarried naturally.

"The past 48 hours have been some of the happiest, scariest, and saddest times of my life," Johnson wrote in a blog post. "My husband Andrew and I found out that we were unexpectedly pregnant, only to find out hours later some tragic news. I have been crying more than I ever have, but am still optimistic for what is next."

After posting the video on social media, the couple — in good spirits — went on Facebook Live to address their fans and answer questions.

"We believe God's got a bigger plan for us," Johnson said. "All we can do is be positive otherwise we just sink into a hole."

