Figure skater Ashley Wagner has high hopes for PyeongChang

Ashley Wagner (USA) performs in exhibition gala during the 2017 Skate Canada International figure skating competition at Brandt Centre.

Figure skater Ashley Wagner, who calls the Northwest her home, will be one of the bright stars for the USA.

“I have a laid-back attitude going into this Olympic Games, and it’s because that’s what works,” Wagner said. “I am hungry. I know what I want to do. I know what I want to accomplish, but I need to just stay relaxed and stay focused.”

Wagner helped her team to a bronze finish in the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi.

She was also the first woman to win back-to-back U.S. championships in 2012-13 and three total U.S. titles in 2012-13 and 2015 since Michelle Kwan in 2005.

