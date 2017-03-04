No. 3 UCLA beats Washington State 77-68 for 9th straight win

Mar 4, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Washington State Cougars guard Ike Iroegbu (2) drives to the basket against UCLA Bruins guard Aaron Holiday (3) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Aaron Holiday scored 16 points and No. 3 UCLA rallied with a 14-0 run over the final 10 minutes to beat Washington State 77-68 on Saturday night for its ninth straight victory and a 16-1 finish at home.



Isaac Hamilton added 14 points and Thomas Welsh had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Bruins (28-3, 15-3 Pac-12), who played without injured TJ Leaf. He wore a walking boot to protect his sprained left ankle and his No. 22 jersey over a gray hoodie while sitting on the bench.



Lonzo Ball had 12 points and 14 assists to break Gary Payton's freshman Pac-12 assist record.



Charles Callison led the Cougars (13-17, 6-12) with 25 points. Josh Hawkinson added 16 points and 14 rebounds, becoming the school's career rebounding leader.

That's 1,000 career rebounds for Josh Hawkinson! Becomes the 13th Pac-12 player to reach the 1,000 rebound plateau! #GoCougs #AlwaysBringIt pic.twitter.com/KAj3HvYz54 — WSU Men's Basketball (@WSUMensHoops) March 5, 2017

