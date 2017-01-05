Nigel Williams-Goss scores career-high 36 for No. 5 Zags

Photo by: Neville E. Guard/USA Today Sports Images (Photo: Neville E. Guard, Custom)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Nigel Williams-Goss scored a career-high 36 points, and No. 5 Gonzaga used its accurate shooting all over the court to beat San Francisco 95-80 on Thursday night.



Jordan Mathews scored 16 points for the unbeaten Zags (15-0, 3-0 WCC), returning to the city where he grew up to face a program his father once coached.



Williams-Goss shot 12 for 15 as Gonzaga shot 61 percent, made all nine of his free throws and also had 11 rebounds and six assists for the perennial West Coast Conference favorites in their eighth straight win against USF and fifth in a row on the Dons' home court.



Jordan Ratinho scored 20 points as an inexperienced USF team (11-5, 1-2) hung tough against the more athletic, physical Zags.



A sold-out crowd of 3,814 at Memorial Gym turned out for what is always an anticipated visit by Gonzaga whenever the Bulldogs travel.

