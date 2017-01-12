Young football fan has big wish after life-saving surgery

MARIETTA, Ga. -- It’s an exciting time for Brandon Long.

The 8-year-old Marietta boy is a lifelong Seattle Seahawks fan. He's fired up about seeing his team take on the hometown Atlanta Falcons Saturday at the Georgia Dome.

It’ll be his first NFL game, and the latest step in his incredible journey.

Brandon was born with hereditary pancreatitis, which caused his pancreas to malfunction.

"This disease is rare, it's hardly ever diagnosed,” said Brandon’s mother, Jennifer Long. "It's hard to explain it, because I don't -- I don't even know how we got through it."

Brandon faced stomach issues, full-blown stones in his pancreas and attacks that would occur when he got excited.

"Last year we went to a Georgia game and he ended up having one of his worst attacks," his mother said.

By age 7, Brandon's family learned his pancreas would need to be removed and that would require a 12-hour surgery.

"When we saw him after the surgery, he just looked totally different, almost unrecognizable with all the tubes,” Jennifer Long said.

But that surgery enabled Brandon to recover. He'll be a year removed from it in February.

But now, he’s just looking forward to the big game this Saturday – and the possible fulfillment of a longshot request: he would love to meet the Seahawks.

"If they could recognize him in any way, he would be so happy,” Jennifer Long said.

But just being at the game will cap a long road with a tall milestone for the little superhero.

