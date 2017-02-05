KING
Close
Closings Alert 12 closing alerts
Weather Alert 11 weather alerts
Close

GAME BLOG: Patriots finally find endzone, Falcons up 28-9

KHOU.com and KHOU 11 Sports , KHOU 6:08 PM. PST February 05, 2017

It's Super Bowl Sunday!

The AFC Champion New England Patriots are set to take on the NFC Champion Atlanta Falcons to see who will hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy at NRG Stadium.

For play-by-play updates, be sure to follow KHOU 11 Sports Anchor Matt Musil, KHOU 11 Sports Reporter Daniel Gotera and KHOU 11 Sports Anchor Jason Bristol.

We want to see your fan pics! Send them to photos@khou.com to be in our slideshow.

3RD QUARTER

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

HALFTIME

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2ND QUARTER

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1ST QUARTER

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PRE-GAME:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PHOTOS: Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium

(© 2017 KHOU)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories