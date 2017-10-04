With Chris Carson out, Pete Carroll said 'Thomas Rawls gets to step up'

Seahawks Training Camp - 8/12/17 (Photo: KING / Jil Hendershot) (Photo: Jil Hendershot, mssyrae.smugmug.com)

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson was placed on the injured reserve Monday, suffering from a leg fracture and ankle sprain. He underwent successful surgery on Tuesday and will be out at least eight weeks.

This Sunday, Thomas Rawls will get his shot on the field.

“Right now, we are so fortunate that Chris [Carson] has to sit out for a while, that Thomas Rawls gets to step up,” coach Pete Carroll said Monday. “That is just good fortune and it’s good planning and all of that. Thomas is really raring to go and we are excited to get him to play. We love the way he plays.

“He will obviously get more attention coming up this week.”

Rawls was injured early in the preseason and missed the majority of the summer with an ankle sprain. He sat out the first game of the season and was limited to just five carries for four yards in Week 2. The running back was active against the Titans but saw the field for just one snap. He was a healthy scratch Sunday for the prime-time matchup against the Colts.

“He’s handling it admirably but he’s frustrated because he wants to play,” Carroll explained. “Like I tell you always, I wouldn’t want it any other way. He wants to go. It’s looked like we had a number of guys there at the running back spot and we were trying to decide how we were going to handle this and it was uncomfortable to not have Eddie [Lacy] up or not have Thomas up because those guys are ballers and they need to be playing. But here it is and now they will be going side by side, battling.”

C.J. Prosise, expected to be healthy for Sunday, will also be battling – fighting for time on the field against J.D. McKissic, who took full advantage of his chance to step up on Sunday.

