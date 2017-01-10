Win a trip to see Seahawks-Falcons in Atlanta

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) defended by Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (45) in the fourth quarter during a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field. The Seahawks defeated the Falcons 26-24. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee)

SEATTLE -- The Washington State Lottery is giving Seahawks fans a chance to win a trip to Atlanta to see the 'Hawks play the Falcons in the playoffs Saturday.

It's happening Tuesday at Southcenter mall. Fans who buy two $5 "Seahawks 2016" scratch tickets will get one entry for a chance to win. Fans can line up at the Washington State Lottery kiosk at 2 p.m. and can buy scratch tickets from 4-7 p.m.

Winners get two tickets to the game, airfare for two from Sea-Tac Airport, a two-night stay at a hotel, and a $300 gift card.

The drawing will be held at 7 p.m. You don't have to stick around for it, but you do have to be available by phone no later than 9 p.m.

Two winners will also receive autographed receiver gloves. One winner will get an autographed and framed Seahawks photo, and six winners will get a $100 gift card to the Seahawks Pro Shop.

Former Seahawks running back Shaun Alexander will sign autographs 5:30-6:30 p.m. and the SeaGals will sign autographs and pose for photos 4-5 p.m. Mascot Blitz will be there 5-7 p.m., and Blue Thunder will perform just before 7 p.m.

Copyright 2016 KING