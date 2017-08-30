Who's in and who's out for the Seahawks preseason finale in Oakland

Jul 30, 2017; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls (34) speaks with a teammate following a drill during training camp at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll updated the player injuries Wednesday morning after practice as the team prepares to travel to Oakland to face the Raiders Thursday night.

Running backs C.J. Prosise (groin) and Thomas Rawls (ankle) are able to play in the preseason finale, although Carroll did not say whether or not either would actually see time on the field.

Both running backs missed the last two preseason games but did return to practice this week.

Defensive end Frank Clark is dealing with a sprained right wrist and won’t play Thursday. Clark saw a specialist and while the tests came back positive, the team will hold him out and give him time to heal before the regular season opener.

“He’ll be fine,” Carroll said. “We won’t play him this week. He could play this week but we’re going to keep him out and he’ll be ready to go next week.”

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett isn’t expected to make an appearance this preseason. Lockett, along with numerous other Seahawks players, recently underwent Regenokine treatment. The wide receiver has worked hard this offseason to recover from the broken leg that ended his 2016 season.

Carroll said if Lockett gets the all-clear to play in the opener, he will be a full go.

“If Lock is ready to go he will be involved in special teams,” Carroll said. “We will see next week where we are. If he’s back, he’s back and we think he is going to be.”

Linebacker D.J. Alexander, who also received the Regenokine treatment for a knee injury, should be ready to play Thursday night.

Undoubtedly, there will be some game-time decisions and the starters will likely watch most of the action from the bench. Everything you need to know to tune in to the Seahawks vs Raiders preseason finale can be found here.

