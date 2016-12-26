What the media are saying after Seahawks' stunning loss to Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks fans react after a loss to the Arizona Cardinals at CenturyLink Field. The Cardinals won 34-31. Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Wayrynen, Troy Wayrynen)

You've had a night to digest Christmas dinner and two nights to digest the Seahawks' stunning home loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

The good news is the Seahawks are still going to the playoffs and will get a home game. The bad news is they may have to win two on the road to get back to the Super Bowl after sliding out of the No. 2 seed. (They can still get it back, but need a win and some help next week).

Here is what the media are saying about the Seahawks with one week to go.

Late in the first half. the Seahawks failed to score a touchdown twice in goal-to-go situations.

"The two goal-line fiascos in Saturday’s first half further exposed the Seahawks’ offensive line with four new starters, two of them rookies, all five of them with three years of fewer of NFL experiences," wrote The News Tribune's Gregg Bell. "With left tackle Russell Okung, right guard J.R. Sweezy and center Patrick Lewis all gone because Seattle chose not to re-sign them, these division-champion Seahawks are not as experienced, deep or ... experienced as the ones that went into last season’s playoffs as a wild-card team."

Marc Sessler of NFL.com echoed those concerns.

“The deeply concerning takeaway for Seattle is this: Beyond the injuries, the state of this leaky offensive line looms as a potential season-ending weakness for the ‘Hawks. I’m not sure how you get through January with Wilson taking this kind of a beating, but the magical passer has somehow traveled this far no matter who plays up front.”

ESPN's Sheil Kapadia points out it's not just an offensive issue.

"Meanwhile, defensively, the Seahawks allowed the Cardinals to score on four of their final five possessions," wrote Kapadia. "And for the first time since free safety Earl Thomas went down with a fractured tibia in Week 13, his absence might have cost them a victory."

Former Seahawk Brandon Browner, who tried to return this season but was cut in training camp, couldn't help but tweet his displeasure.

I don't get how I couldn't even be a back up on a team like this tho. — Brandon Browner (@bbrowner27) December 25, 2016

For the second time in three weeks, the Seahawks lost a key player. Tyler Lockett is out for the season and will need surgery on his injured leg. Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times writes Doug Baldwin now may be asked to do more than he's already doing.

"Baldwin’s 13 catches Saturday ranked third in a single game in team history (Largent has the record with 15 against Detroit in 1987) while his yards were the sixth-most in team history and most since Darrell Jackson had 174 in 2002," wrote Condotta, who added that you could see more Jimmy Graham and Luke Willson in the passing game.

Seattle did get good news for next year. Injured safety Earl Thomas tweeted Saturday night he will not retire.

Larry Stone of The Seattle Times says what a lot of fans are thinking: This doesn't look like a Super Bowl team.

"But in the glaring spotlight of a crushing 34-31 defeat to the Arizona Cardinals, all the Seahawks’ warts and blemishes re-emerged in vivid detail. And with just one more game until it becomes single elimination, when the margin for error disappears and the Seahawks can’t talk any more about searching for solutions and consistency, they remain a conundrum."

But let's remember this: Even if the Seahawks can't get back to that No. 2 seed this weekend, it's not impossible for them to still get to the Super Bowl if they can somehow figure out how to make their offense work consistently and if the defense can shore itself up without Thomas. It's improbable, but not impossible.

We'll leave the final word of eternal optimism for defensive end Michael Bennett.

“It’s never an opportunity lost when you have a chance. The opportunity is when the playoffs start," said Bennett, via Gregg Bell of The Tribune. "To you, it’s something about ‘Home game this, away game that.’ It’s just about what you do in the playoffs, really.”

