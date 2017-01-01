What the media are saying about Seahawks ahead of playoffs

Seattle Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham (88) stiff arms San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Aaron Lynch (59) during the third quarter at Levis Stadium Seahawks defeated the 49ers 25-23. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Neville E. Guard, Neville E. Guard)

The Seattle Seahawks are hosting the Detroit Lions next week in the Wild Card round. But their final tune-up before the playoffs had many highs and lows. Here's what the media are saying about that game, and what's to come for the Seahawks.

Gregg Bell of The News Tribune writes about what got Seattle's offense going after falling behind 14-3 to San Francisco.

"Then Doug Baldwin made a leadership catch that jolted the offense to life. Jimmy Graham made a leaping catch at the goal line by boxing out his man like the basketball player he was in college. And the Seahawks passed all over a 49ers team in disarray on the field and off before holding on for the 25-23 victory," writes Bell.

The Seattle Times' Jayson Jenks says the Lions make a better matchup for Seattle than the Packers would have.

"Matthew Stafford is a dangerous quarterback, but Detroit ranks 30th in the NFL in rushing yards per game. The Seahawks have been stingy against the run all year and make the Lions one-dimensional," writes Jenks.

ESPN's Sheil Kapadia says the Seahawks' success rests on Russell Wilson's arm.

"The Seahawks can say they want to be balanced, but they're not built to play that way," writes Kapadia.

Who would have thought that these Seahawks would have concerns on defense? But ESPN's Ryan Clark says the loss of Earl Thomas is a big deal.

Frank Schwab of Yahoo! Sports has this take.



"The Seahawks have been strangely inconsistent this season, and have even looked beatable at home. But they’ve been very tough at CenturyLink Field the past few years. Russell Wilson is coming off another productive season, the defense is still full of stars – although All-Pro safety Earl Thomas is done for the season with a broken leg – and the Seahawks still have championship dreams."

