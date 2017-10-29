WATCH: Wilson, Richardson connect twice on touchdowns vs. Texans

If viewing in the app, click here to watch the plays.
Russell Wilson and Paul Richardson made magic happen for the Seahawks Sunday vs. the Texans.
Down 14-7 in the first quarter and at Houston's 20-yard line, Wilson had to scramble (which he often does) and bought time to hit Paul Richardson in the end zone for the score.
Replay shows Richardson was lined up along the right sideline then ran across the middle of the end zone while Wilson was running for his life.
.@dangerusswilson is making magic happen...@prichiejr hauls in the @seahawks TD! #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/qKOJQn2Gwi— NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2017
Richardson went on to score another touchdown in the second quarter from Wilson to tie the game at 21.
.@DangeRussWilson tosses ANOTHER TD pass.— NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2017
Once again... To @prichiejr! #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/9LwWVtMtWk
