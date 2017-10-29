WATCH: Wilson, Richardson connect twice on touchdowns vs. Texans

Oct 29, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Paul Richardson (10) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at CenturyLink Field. Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Nicholson, Joe Nicholson)

If viewing in the app, click here to watch the plays.



Russell Wilson and Paul Richardson made magic happen for the Seahawks Sunday vs. the Texans.

Down 14-7 in the first quarter and at Houston's 20-yard line, Wilson had to scramble (which he often does) and bought time to hit Paul Richardson in the end zone for the score.

Replay shows Richardson was lined up along the right sideline then ran across the middle of the end zone while Wilson was running for his life.

Richardson went on to score another touchdown in the second quarter from Wilson to tie the game at 21.

© 2017 KING-TV