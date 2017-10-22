WATCH: Seahawks Wilson, Baldwin connect for sweet touchdown

Doug Baldwin of the Seattle Seahawks makes a catch to run 22-yards for a touchdown against the New York Giants during the third quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on October 22, 2017. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) (Photo: Al Bello, 2017 Getty Images)

After struggling to score for the first 37:30 of the game, the Seattle Seahawks finally got in the end zone against the New York Giants, thanks to the steady hands of receiver Doug Baldwin.

After appearing to get frustrated with teammates on the sidelines during the first half, Baldwin hauled in a 22-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson midway through the third quarter. It put Seattle up 10-7.

Baldwin, at that point, had seven catches for 81 yards and the one touchdown.

Wilson was 20/29 for 252 yards and one touchdown at that point.

Baldwin has four touchdowns in five career games at MetLife Stadium, including Super Bowl XLVIII.

