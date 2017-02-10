WATCH: Seahawks legend Easley talks about heart surgery, Hall of Fame

Safety Kenny Easley of the Seattle Seahawks plays defense against the Los Angeles Raider during the NFL game at the Los Angeles Coliseum on October 12, 1986 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Seahawks legend Kenny Easley was finally elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame last week.

The 4th overall pick of the 1981 NFL draft, the safety played seven seasons as a fan favorite in Seattle, before kidney damage ended his career just after being traded to Arizona in 1987.

A member of the NFL’s all-decade team of the 1980s, Easley was inducted into the Seahawks’ Ring of Honor in 2002.

Easley will become the fourth career Seahawk enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, following Steve Largent, Cortez Kennedy, and Walter Jones.

Enshrinement in Canton, Ohio, is August 5.

In this interview on KING5 Mornings, the 58-year-old Easley discussed his high school days as a quarterback and punter, revealed who would induct him into the Hall, and how triple bypass surgery last summer sapped Easley of his will to live.

