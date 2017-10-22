KING
WATCH: Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner tattoos Giants receiver

A look at the Seahawks 2017 results through Week 5 and the rest of the schedule.

Travis Pittman , KING 3:20 PM. PDT October 22, 2017

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner destroyed a New York Giants wide receiver on a trick play that went wrong.

On the Giants' first drive of the second half, quarterback Eli Manning faked a toss to running back Shane Vereen then tossed it to wide receiver Tavarres King on an end-around.

But the Seahawks defense sniffed it out. That's when Wagner came up and tattooed King the way an NFL linebacker should.

Samuel Gold posted a replay on Twitter.

