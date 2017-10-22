WATCH: Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner tattoos Giants receiver

**File** Oct 23, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. The game ended in a 6-6 tie after overtime. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Mark J. Rebilas)

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner destroyed a New York Giants wide receiver on a trick play that went wrong.

On the Giants' first drive of the second half, quarterback Eli Manning faked a toss to running back Shane Vereen then tossed it to wide receiver Tavarres King on an end-around.

But the Seahawks defense sniffed it out. That's when Wagner came up and tattooed King the way an NFL linebacker should.

Samuel Gold posted a replay on Twitter.

Great play by Bobby Wagner and the #Seahawks defense. Reacted to this end around perfectly. #SEAvsNYG pic.twitter.com/W7fqIJkxLG — Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) October 22, 2017

