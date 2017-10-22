WATCH: Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner tattoos Giants receiver

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner destroyed a New York Giants wide receiver on a trick play that went wrong.
On the Giants' first drive of the second half, quarterback Eli Manning faked a toss to running back Shane Vereen then tossed it to wide receiver Tavarres King on an end-around.
But the Seahawks defense sniffed it out. That's when Wagner came up and tattooed King the way an NFL linebacker should.
Samuel Gold posted a replay on Twitter.
Great play by Bobby Wagner and the #Seahawks defense. Reacted to this end around perfectly. #SEAvsNYG pic.twitter.com/W7fqIJkxLG— Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) October 22, 2017
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs