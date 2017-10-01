WATCH: Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner scoops the fumble and scores

Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner. Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Nicholson, Joe Nicholson)

If viewing in the app, click here to see video

Linebacker Bobby Wagner posted the second touchdown of the game for the Seattle Seahawks Sunday night against to give them a 32-18 lead over the Indianapolis Colts.

Indy quarterback Jacoby Brissett was dropping back when the ball was batted out of his hand by Marcus Smith. Wagner scooped it up, broke a couple of tackles and took it 21 yards to the house.

© 2017 KING-TV