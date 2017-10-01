WATCH: Russell Wilson scrambles and dives for 23-yard TD

if viewing in the app, click here to see the video
After trailing 15-10 at halftime to the Indianapolis Colts, the Seattle Seahawks offense came out of the locker room and marched down the field to take the lead on the first drive of the second half.
Wilson capped it off with a 23-yard touchdown scramble after a huge hole opened in the defense. He was initially marked down inside the 1-yard line, but Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll challenged it and Wilson was given the touchdown.
.@DangeRussWilson takes off...— NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2017
And he's IN!
TD @Seahawks! #Seahawks #INDvsSEA pic.twitter.com/0u3WkGeqzV
