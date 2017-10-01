WATCH: Russell Wilson scrambles and dives for 23-yard TD

Oct 1, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks to pass against the Indianapolis Colts during the second quarter at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Nicholson, Joe Nicholson)

if viewing in the app, click here to see the video



After trailing 15-10 at halftime to the Indianapolis Colts, the Seattle Seahawks offense came out of the locker room and marched down the field to take the lead on the first drive of the second half.

Wilson capped it off with a 23-yard touchdown scramble after a huge hole opened in the defense. He was initially marked down inside the 1-yard line, but Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll challenged it and Wilson was given the touchdown.

© 2017 KING-TV