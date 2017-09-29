Tour the Sunday Night Football bus in Seattle

(Photo: NBC Sports)

The Sunday Night Football Bus will be in Seattle this weekend for the Colts vs. Seahawks game.

The interior of the bus will feature jerseys and helmets from this week’s match up along with the famous Vince Lombardi Trophy. In addition, fans will be able to sit behind the FNIA broadcast desk, which features the same cityscape background seen on air.

There will also be sideline cameras, which will allow fans to explore four different perspectives of what it’s like to be a real broadcast cameraman on the field.

The bus will be at CenturyLink Field on Friday for the New Orleans Food and Funk Festival and at the Seattle Center on Saturday for the Great Pumpkin Beer Festival.

On game day, the bus will be at CenturyLink Field at 1 p.m. Fans will find it parked outside the stadium.

Watch the Seahawks game on KING 5 beginning at 5:30 p.m.

