Titans could catch a break Sunday hosting Seahawks in September

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) throws a pass during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field. Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Reinhold Matay, Reinhold Matay)

The Tennessee Titans will have all they can handle when they welcome the Seahawks to Nissan Stadium in Week 3. There’s never an easy game against Seattle. It boasts a ferocious defense and an offense capable of wearing defenses out with a powerful run game. However, as good as the Seahawks have been for the last half decade, they’ve been mortal on the road, and downright bad on the road in September.

The Titans will still have to go out and put together their best performance on both sides of the ball to beat Seattle. The numbers would indicate that getting the Seahawks in September is the best time to get them though.

Pete Carroll took over as the Seahawks head coach in 2010. Since then, Seattle is just 2-10 in September road games.

Hear more from Warren Moon in The 5th Quarter Podcast

One of those wins came against the Texans and required a 14-point fourth-quarter comeback, a game-tying interception return for a touchdown with just over two minutes left, and an overtime field goal.

The other win was an ugly 12-7 win over the Panthers.

The even more fascinating thing about those wins is that both came in 2013. The Panthers came in Week 1, the Texans in Week 4. The Seahawks went on to win the Super Bowl that season.

Other than those games, they’ve never won a September road game under Carroll, and they opened their 2017 campaign with a loss in Green Bay. Now they come to Nashville after struggling with the lowly 49ers at home.

Seattle has scored just one touchdown on the season. It’s posted 21 total points in two games. September struggles are nothing new for its offense though. It’s only scored more than 20 points three times on the road in the first month of the season under Carroll.

Sunday’s game will by no means be easy for the Titans, especially if DeMarco Murray and Corey Davis aren’t fully healthy. On the other hand, if a team has to host the Seahawks at any point during the season, history says September is the best time to do it.

© 2017 KING-TV