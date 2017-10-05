Throwback Thursday: Rams hold Seahawks to minus-7 yards, fewest in NFL history

Sunday marks the 33rd meeting between the Seahawks and Rams since the rivalry began way back in 1976. The Rams won the first four meetings with Seattle, dominating by a combined score of 135-40 in those four games.

While the Rams did win the first matchup by a whopping 39 points, it was the second meeting that will be remembered forever.

In 1979, the Rams beat Seattle 24-0 – a trouncing by every measure. A deeper dive into the box score shows just how one-sided this game was. The Rams outgained the Seahawks 475 to minus-7, allowing minus-30 net passing yards.

Yes, seriously.

Jim Zorn completed 2 of 17 passes for 25 yards, but his total was driven backward by repeated sacks late in the game – a statistic that wasn’t yet introduced in the NFL. Seattle mustered 23 yards rushing, but that came on 12 attempts – fewer than 2 yards per carry.

Pat Haden, on the other hand, threw for 172 yards on 21 attempts with two touchdowns, leading the Rams in that department. On the ground, Los Angeles had 303 yards rushing, led by Wendell Taylor’s 86.

By every measure, this game was a complete blowout.

The teams entered with the same 4-5 record, and they’d both finish the season at 9-7, strangely enough. It was just the second time in NFL history that a team finished with negative yardage, surpassing the Broncos in 1967, who had minus-5 yards in a 51-0 loss to the Raiders.

By every measure, this was the worst offensive output in NFL history, and it will absolutely, positively remain as such for the foreseeable future. No one – I mean no one – is going to finish a game with fewer than zero yards in today’s NFL. Not even the 2017 49ers.

