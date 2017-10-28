Texans activate tackle Duane Brown, expected to play vs. Seahawks

Oct 18, 2015; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Houston Texans tackle Duane Brown (76) blocks during the second half of a football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Just five days after rejoining the Houston Texans, offensive tackle Duane Brown is expected to suit up against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Brown missed six games while holding out for a new deal from the Texans, which he did not receive. He returned this week and was added to Houston’s 53-man roster on Saturday.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Brown will be activated for Sunday’s game vs. the Seahawks, and is expected to start at left tackle.

The Seahawks were one of the teams who reportedly showed interest in the three-time Pro Bowler during the bye week. However, the Seahawks never had Brown in for a visit.

Brown’s return will certainly add a big boost to the Houston offense, who have thrived under rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson.

While the Texans will have a familiar face back on the field, defensive end Dwight Freeney is expected to make his Seahawks debut on Sunday.

© 2017 KING-TV