Sources: Seahawk Jarran Reed investigated for assault

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) reacts against the Detroit Lions during the second half in the NFC Wild Card playoff football game at CenturyLink Field. Photo: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Steven Bisig, Steven Bisig)

Bellevue Police responded to a complaint from an adult female who claimed that Seattle Seahawk Jarran Reed had assaulted her in late April, according to sources close to the Bellevue Police Department.

The alleged incident happened on April 27 at 3 a.m. at a home in Bellevue.

Sources confirm that the domestic violence case is open. Investigators are looking into the claim, and there has still been no determination on if charges will be filed.

The Seahawks have not responded to requests for comment.

Reed is a defensive tackle for the Seahawks and was drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft. He played college football at Alabama.

