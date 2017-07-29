KING
Silvi & Egan talking Seahawks before the start of training camp

The Seahawks start camp on Sunday. Paul Silvi and Chris Egan break down some of the hot topics of camp.

KING 5 Sports , KING 10:11 PM. PDT July 29, 2017

The Seahawks start camp on Sunday.  Paul Silvi and Chris Egan break down some of the hot topics of camp.  They delve into who are the rookies to watch, the future of the Legion of Boom, and will Eddie Lacy be the best back in Seattle. 

