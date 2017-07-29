Close Silvi & Egan talking Seahawks before the start of training camp The Seahawks start camp on Sunday. Paul Silvi and Chris Egan break down some of the hot topics of camp. KING 5 Sports , KING 10:11 PM. PDT July 29, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The Seahawks start camp on Sunday. Paul Silvi and Chris Egan break down some of the hot topics of camp. They delve into who are the rookies to watch, the future of the Legion of Boom, and will Eddie Lacy be the best back in Seattle. © 2017 KING-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Photo shows panhandler's cash Seafair Torchlight Parade preview Public toilets coming to Ballard & U-district Community mourns teens killed in fatal crash Confusion over updated distracted driving law Grandparents speak over teen's death in crash 'Welcome to Tweakerville' sign in Everett Triple fatal crash raises questions over trailer safety Seahawks' Michael Bennett fundraiser for Charleena Lyles family Fish habitat projects will cause traffic jams More Stories Seattle mayoral candidates make final pitch before… Jul 29, 2017, 5:52 p.m. Seattle community hubs drill for 'The Big One' Jul 29, 2017, 4:58 p.m. Feasibility study underway on… Jul 29, 2017, 4:22 p.m.
