Sherman says there was no request for trade from Seahawks

RENTON, Wash. — Richard Sherman said Wednesday he never asked for a trade from the Seattle Seahawks, but understood why the only team he's ever played for was listening to offers for his services.

"It's just a conversation they have every year. I guess this year, more people knew about it," Sherman said. "It's a conversation they have every year — everybody's open, everybody's available. They just made sure I knew, and you guys found out. Pretty open about it. It was never a situation where anybody asked for it. It was just a conversation."

In his first news conference since the end of last season, Sherman addressed a variety of issues, from the trade rumors that hung over Seattle's offseason to a report that indicated he was at the center of locker room discontent stemming from the Super Bowl loss to New England, to his conduct during parts of a tumultuous 2016 season.

For now, Sherman seems to have repaired any rifts that lingered from the talk of a possible trade, his conduct at times last year or the ESPN report which also questioned his relationship with quarterback Russell Wilson. Teammates Bobby Wagner, Doug Baldwin and Michael Bennett stood by as Sherman took questions for nearly 20 minutes after Seattle wrapped up the second of its minicamp practices.

"I always feel good about my future as long as I'm playing good football and doing my job," he said. "Now if I go out there and play terrible, like somebody else, I wouldn't feel good about anything. But as long as you're playing good football and around my guys, I think I'll be fine."

As for his relationship with Wilson, Sherman said there is respect in the locker room for their quarterback, especially for how he played last year while dealing with serious knee and ankle injuries.

