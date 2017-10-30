Seismic activity detected after Wilson-Graham TD

Tight end Jimmy Graham #88 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the game against the Houston Texans at CenturyLink Field on October 29, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images) (Photo: Otto Greule Jr, 2017 Getty Images)

Seismic sensors picked up shaking from Seahawks fans after the Hawks’ game-winning touchdown against the Texans on Sunday.

A Pacific Northwest Seismic Network seismogram shows significant shaking after quarterback Russell Wilson’s 18-yard touchdown to tight end Jimmy Graham with 21 seconds left in the fourth quarter. The Seahawks rallied for a 41-38 win.

Intense shaking lasted at least 45 seconds.

The 12th man became known for their seismic inducing celebration after “Beast Quake” in 2011 when shaking registered after Marshawn Lynch’s run during the NFC Wild Card game against the Saints.

