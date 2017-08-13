Seahawks win 48-17 in Chargers' debut game at StubHub Center

Aug 13, 2017; Carson, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll reacts against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half during a preseason NFL game at StubHub Center. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Richard Mackson, Richard Mackson)

CARSON, Calif. (AP) - Philip Rivers threw a touchdown pass to Antonio Gates on the opening drive of the Los Angeles Chargers' first preseason game since relocation, but the Seahawks' backups dominated the rest of the preseason opener in Seattle's 48-17 victory Sunday night.



The LA Chargers' first touchdown was a San Diego classic: Rivers threw over the middle to Gates for a 5-yard score, making the next big play in the veteran stars' 12-year partnership.



The Chargers' revamped defense clearly has work to do under new coordinator Gus Bradley after giving up 459 yards to the Seahawks, whose reserves mostly got off to a stellar start.



Russell Wilson led the Seahawks to a field goal in his only drive with Seattle's first-team offense despite consistent pressure from Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, the Chargers' dynamic pass-rushing duo.



The rest of Seattle's 34-point first half was a showcase for its backup defense, which forced three turnovers, and a solid second-team offense led by Trevone Boykin, who passed for 189 yards.



Terence Garvin returned a tipped interception 37 yards for a Seattle TD, and Chris Carson cashed in a 1-yard TD run after LA's Kellen Clemens fumbled a handoff with Andre Williams.

Pro Bowl defensive lineman Michael Bennett remained seated on the Seahawks' bench with a towel on his head during the national anthem.



Seahawks injuries: Safety Jordan Simone hurt his left knee on a kickoff return. Receiver Paul Richardson injured his shoulder.

