Seahawks wearing Action Green uniforms Thursday

They're back! The Seahawks will be in their action green uniforms for their Thursday night game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Travis Pittman, KING 2:02 PM. PST November 07, 2017

Get ready for Action Green, Seahawks fans.

The Seattle Seahawks will wear their all-green uniforms again when they play the Arizona Cardinals Thursday night. They even changed their Twitter profile picture to a green background.

It's part of the NFL's Thursday night Color Rush series in which teams wear bold colors from head to toe.

The Cardinals will wear all black with red letters and numbers.

Seattle previously wore the Action Green uniforms last December in a win over the Los Angeles Rams.

