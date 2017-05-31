Seahawks waive Pope, sign Skyline's Simone

Dec 4, 2016; Seattle, WA, USA; Seahawks running back Troymaine Pope (43) reacts after rushing for a first down against the Panthers at CenturyLink Field. Seattle defeated Carolina, 40-7. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Nicholson, Joe Nicholson)

RENTON, Wash. (AP) - The Seattle Seahawks added depth at defensive back Wednesday by signing safeties Marcus Cromartie and Jordan Simone.



Seattle also waived wide receiver Speedy Noil and running back Troymaine Pope to clear room on the 90-man roster.



Cromartie has appeared in 21 career games with one start, all with San Francisco. He also spent time with San Diego, Cleveland and Buffalo.



Simone took part in Seattle's rookie minicamp earlier this month as a tryout player. Simone is a Seattle-area native and was an honorable mention All-Pac-12 selection as a sophomore and junior at Arizona State. His senior season was cut short by injuries.

© 2017 KING-TV