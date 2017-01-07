Seahawks vs. Lions Wild Card game in photos

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Lawsuit blames U.S. Army for double murders
-
Jayapal objection shut down by Biden
-
Seahawks pride - Making of a 12
-
Homeless camp affecting Metro bus drivers
-
First alert weather
-
Flu activates disaster medical control center
-
Health department: 24 Influenza deaths to date
-
Late school bus raises questions
-
Wounded Mount Vernon officer out of the ICU
-
Flu epidemic: State could step in to help
More Stories
-
Seahawks send Lions packing; Advance to face Falcons…Jan. 7, 2017, 8:36 p.m.
-
Wounded Mount Vernon officer smiling, speakingJan. 7, 2017, 12:39 p.m.
-
VIDEO: A look back at Seahawks-Lions in pictures and musicJan. 7, 2017, 11:14 p.m.