Seahawks trade Jermaine Kearse to NY Jets for DE Richardson

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (15) walks to the locker room during pregame warmups against the Atlanta Falcons at CenturyLink Field. Photo: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Nicholson, Joe Nicholson)

The Seattle Seahawks traded wide receiver Jermaine Kearse to the New York Jets on Friday for defensive end Sheldon Richardson.

The news was first reported by 710 ESPN Seattle's Gee Scott.

My source is telling me that Jermaine Kearse has been traded to the NY Jets. #Seahawks — Gee Scott 710ESPN (@TheGeeScott) September 1, 2017

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Seahawks also sent a second round pick to the Jets and the teams swapped seventh-round picks.

The Seahawks confirmed the trade just after 2 p.m. Friday.

We have traded Jermaine Kearse & 2018 draft picks to the NY Jets for DT Sheldon Richardson & 2018 7th rd. pick.



?? | https://t.co/6fEFj57Eyt pic.twitter.com/cnLbd93QmB — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 1, 2017

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported the Seahawks may try to trade away defensive lineman Ahtyba Rubin citing a source, with the Denver Broncos a likely trade partner.

Seahawks fans have been on trade watch since Wednesday when ESPN's Dianna Russini tweeted the team was trying to move Kearse.

Richardson was the 2013 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2014.

He does come with some baggage. Richardson was arrested in July 2015 for driving a 2014 Bentley Silver Spur at speeds up to 143 mph on an interstate highway near his offseason home in Missouri. Richardson was accompanied by a 12-year-old relative and two male passengers when he was stopped. Police say they found a loaded semi-automatic handgun under a floor mat and detected a strong marijuana odor.

Richardson was not charged for the gun possession or marijuana, nor were his passengers charged. He avoided jail time after pleading guilty to reduced charges and was sentenced to two years of probation and 100 hours of community service.

Richardson served a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

For Kearse, it marks the end of an era, as the Lakewood native will continue his playing career somewhere else than the Pacific Northwest. He played at Lakes High School, then the University of Washington before being signed as an undrafted free agent by the Seahawks in 2012.

He's been known for some amazing catches. In Seattle's 43-8 Super Bowl XLVIII win over the Denver Broncos, Kearse caught a pass from Russell Wilson and bounced off four defenders before running in for a third quarter touchdown.

A year later, after failing to hook up with Wilson throughout the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers, Kearse caught the 35-yard game-winning touchdown in overtime.

"It's.... CAUGHT! Seattle's going to the Super Bowl! Jermaine Kearse!" - Joe Buck pic.twitter.com/EsJqagP76b — ⓔⓥⓐⓝ (@TablerDotCom) August 30, 2017

Two weeks later, on Seattle's final drive of Super Bowl XLIX, Kearse caught a juggling catch as he was falling down near the sideline that would have been the highlight of the game. But a couple plays later was the infamous interception that ended the Seahawks' back-to-back championship hopes.

But just as much as Kearse was known for catches like that, he was also known for dropping routine passes as well.

The Seahawks reportedly also sent a late-round draft pick to the New England Patriots Friday for cornerback Justin Coleman. It comes after cornerback DeAndre Elliott dislocated his ankle in Thursday's preseason finale against the Raiders, but the Seahawks reportedly have been interested in Coleman for awhile.

Seattle has always liked Coleman and the deal was in place before the game last night. Now official. — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) September 1, 2017

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

