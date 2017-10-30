KING
Seahawks trade CB Jeremy Lane for Texans OT Duane Brown

KING 5:00 PM. PDT October 30, 2017

The Seahawks have traded cornerback Jeremy Lane to the Texans for offensive tackle Duane Brown, two NFL insiders tweeted Monday.

Brown, a three-time pro-bowler, has played with the Texans since 2008.

Lane was a sixth-round draft pick for the Seahawks in 2012. 

"Thank you Seattle for the opportunity," Lane tweeted. "I had a blast the 5 years I was here . Now for a new journey ....Houston here I Come !"

NFL Insider for ESPN Adam Schefter and NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Seahawks traded Lane, a 2018 fifth-round draft pick, and a 2019 second-round pick for Brown.

