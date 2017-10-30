Seahawks trade CB Jeremy Lane for Texans OT Duane Brown

Houston Texans tackle Duane Brown (76) in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Photo: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing, Isaiah J. Downing)

The Seahawks have traded cornerback Jeremy Lane to the Texans for offensive tackle Duane Brown, two NFL insiders tweeted Monday.

Brown, a three-time pro-bowler, has played with the Texans since 2008.

Lane was a sixth-round draft pick for the Seahawks in 2012.

"Thank you Seattle for the opportunity," Lane tweeted. "I had a blast the 5 years I was here . Now for a new journey ....Houston here I Come !"

NFL Insider for ESPN Adam Schefter and NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Seahawks traded Lane, a 2018 fifth-round draft pick, and a 2019 second-round pick for Brown.

Details #Seahawks get OT Duane Brown, who will rework his deal. #Texans get a 5th from this year and a 2nd from next year + Jeremy Lane. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2017

