Seahawks trade CB Jeremy Lane for Texans OT Duane Brown

The Seahawks have traded cornerback Jeremy Lane to the Texans for offensive tackle Duane Brown, two NFL insiders tweeted Monday.
Brown, a three-time pro-bowler, has played with the Texans since 2008.
Lane was a sixth-round draft pick for the Seahawks in 2012.
"Thank you Seattle for the opportunity," Lane tweeted. "I had a blast the 5 years I was here . Now for a new journey ....Houston here I Come !"
NFL Insider for ESPN Adam Schefter and NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Seahawks traded Lane, a 2018 fifth-round draft pick, and a 2019 second-round pick for Brown.
