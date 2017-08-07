Seahawks' Tom Cable on Justin Britt: 'His leadership has really showed up'

Russell Wilson and Justin Britt of the Seattle Seahawks get ready to run on to the field for their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on January 1, 2017 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Photo: Ezra Shaw, 2017 Getty Images)

Justin Britt has moved positions a lot over the last three years, but it appears he’s finally settling into his most recent job as center.

Seattle Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable spoke to reporters during Day 7 of the team’s training camp and addressed Britt’s progress in his second year playing center.

“I think really, like the rest of the group, his improvement is very noticeable,” Cable said. “His command of it and his leadership has really showed up, but playing the position with the fundamentals, he’s a whole year better after going at it for a year. He understands what you’re talking about right from the get-go, and he’s able to really make a difference in there.”

Britt, who began his Seahawks career at right tackle in 2014, switched to left guard after underperforming his first year. In 2016, the team chose to move him once again to center, where Britt started all but one game last season.

“It wasn’t like he was a young guy doing it, it was just his first time doing it playing center,” Cable said of Britt’s progress. “He had been in the NFL, he had started a game at right tackle in the Super Bowl, so his level of where he is at of growth and maturity was far and above most young guys. It was just a position switch really, getting used to that.”

Perhaps no one has witnessed Britt’s growth and maturity at the center position more than Seahawks quarterback and friend Russell Wilson, who says Britt asks a lot less questions than he did a year ago.

“Well everything is so much more calm,” Wilson said during the team’s training camp. “He doesn’t have to ask too many questions, he’s a guy who still asks the questions just to continue to learn and continue to push his insight, but I think that, you know, you think about it, the first three years I guess he was bouncing around and playing tackle, guard, and center, and center is one of the toughest positions in the game of football. It’s the most respected position because you have to make a lot of calls, do a lot of things, understand what’s going on the fronts, the looks, and make sure the rest of the offensive line understands what the call is and everything else, and for the running game and some of the passing game too.

“I think the sense of the ease in his mind and the confidence that he has, and he’s a great leader for our football team across the board, but also in the offensive line room.”

Britt, 26, started 15 regular season games for the Seahawks in 2016 and was named a Pro Bowl alternate last season.

© 2017 KING-TV