Seahawks to keep CenturyLink Field name through 2033 season

0119centurylink2 (Photo: KING)

RENTON, Wash. (AP) - The Seattle Seahawks and CenturyLink have extended the naming rights agreement on the team's stadium through the 2033 season.



The naming rights extension announced on Monday begins in 2019.



The current naming rights agreement began in 2004 when the stadium name was changed from Seahawks Stadium to Qwest Field. It became CenturyLink Field in 2011 after CenturyLink acquired Qwest Communications. The naming rights deal also extends to the events center attached to the stadium.



The stadium opened in 2002 and is also home to the Seattle Sounders of the MLS. The Seahawks have sold out 122 consecutive home games and the stadium is known as one of the loudest venues in the NFL.

