Seahawks to debut potato-based menu items grown from trash

The Seahawks will debut French fries made from potatoes that were grown using food waste on Sunday. (Photo: KING)

The Seahawks defense is known for getting down and dirty. So dirty, in fact, the team is not shy about serving 6,000 pounds of potatoes grown from trash.

Earlier this year, the Hawks eyed a field in Redmond, not for football but for growing local food. Sound Sustainable Farm is run by Cedar Grove, the company that turns King and Snohomish County food waste into compost.

That compost grew pesticide-free potatoes which will debut for the 12th Man on Sunday.

"It just makes you feel good on the inside, to be honest with you," said Executive Chef Michael Johnson. "Because we're only buying it from 15 miles away, the produce comes out of the ground the day before we receive it. So, instead of sitting in a warehouse or refrigerator for weeks on end before we receive it, it's being cut, cleaned and sent to us the day before we use it and it reaches the customer's table."

CenturyLink is no stranger to serving local produce, but this is the first time an entire food item will come from one farm.

"We had never grown potatoes before so we planted a ton of different varieties of potatoes. We were really excited at the prospect of them being served throughout the stadium and not just in the suites or in a special area but for all the fans to be able to partake," said Cedar Grove Spokesperson Karen Dawson.

An order of 6,000 pounds brought a little potato pressure, especially for the farm's first growing season. But no more pressure than game day, and for the Seahawks, it's about more than potatoes.

The team will focus on raising awareness about environmentally sound practices at Sunday's game.

"We understand what our reach is as the Seahawks, and we understand there's responsibility that comes with that. In doing this the right way, maybe someone who comes to the game or maybe someone who sees this game on Sunday can realize, hey if the Seahawks can do that at CenturyLink Field, maybe I can do something like that at home as well," said CenturyLink Operations VP David Young.

French fries aren't the only item on the menu. Fingerling potatoes will become mash and Huckleberry golds will be roasted.

The Seahawks say it's good tasting and good defense for the environment.

