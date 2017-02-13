KING
Close

Seahawks team photographer is also a high school hoops ref

KING 5's Chris Egan introduces you to Rod Mar.

KING 2:35 PM. PST February 13, 2017

Rod Mar takes more than 3,000 photos per Seahawks game. But when he's not working the sidelines, he's running up and down the court.

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories