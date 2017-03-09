Seahawks signing T Luke Joeckel: Report

Oct 18, 2015; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tackle Luke Joeckel (76) on the line during the second half of a football game against the Houston Texans at EverBank Field. Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Reinhold Matay, Reinhold Matay)

SEATTLE -- With offensive line one of their biggest priorities in 2017, the Seahawks are signing free agent tackle Luke Joeckel to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Joeckel was the No. 2 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2013 and has played his entire career for the Jags. His head coach was Gus Bradley, the Seahawks' former defensive coordinator.

Joeckel bounced around the offensive line while in Jacksonville, playing on both sides of the line at tackle and at left guard.

Injuries have been a problem for Joeckel. He missed 11 games in his rookie season with an ankle injury and 12 games last year following knee surgery.

