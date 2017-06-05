Seahawks sign QB Davis -- not Kaepernick

Oct 9, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Austin Davis (4) warms up prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Falcons won 23-16. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing, Isaiah J. Downing)

The Seattle Seahawks signed a new quarterback on Monday, and it wasn't Colin Kaepernick.

Seattle announced it added Austin Davis to the fold to compete with Trevone Boykin as Russell Wilson's backup. The 28-year-old was with the Broncos last season but never saw any game action. Davis has 13 career starts in his five years in the league, most of those with the then-St. Louis Rams. Davis has 13 career touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

It means, for now, Kaepernick remains without a job. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said last month Kaepernick was one of several quarterbacks the team was taking a look at.

Some have suggested Kaepernick is being "blackballed" by teams because of his protests last season in which he took a knee during the national anthem.

© 2017 KING-TV