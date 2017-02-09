Minnesota Vikings kicker Blair Walsh Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn, Brace Hemmelgarn)

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Seahawks signed former Minnesota Vikings kicker Blair Walsh Thursday, bringing in possible competition for Steven Hauschka -- assuming Hauschka comes back to the team.

Hauschka, 31, is an unrestricted free agent who is coming off a tough season, statistically.

Seahawks fans should remember Walsh well. He was the kicker who missed a potential game-winning chip-shot field goal against the Seahawks in the 2015 playoffs.

In his first four seasons in Minnesota, Walsh had been reliable, converting on 85% of his field goals. But since that miss on a 27-yard field goal in the final seconds of the 2015 Wild Card game that would have beaten the Seahawks, Walsh struggled. He went 12-of-16 on field goals and missed four extra points in nine games in 2016 and was cut midseason.

Hauschka, nicknamed "Hausch Money" for his reliability, struggled in 2016. He tied for the NFL lead with six missed extra points in the regular season. He missed another in the playoffs. He was still solid on field goals, converting 89%. The Seahawks also pointed out Hauschka's extra point struggles when announcing the Walsh signing.

Minnesota Vikings kicker Blair Walsh reacts after missing a field goal attempt against the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter of a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at TCF Bank Stadium. Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn, Brace Hemmelgarn)

