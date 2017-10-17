Seahawks says NFL meeting with players a positive step

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman speaks to the media during a news conference. (Photo: KING)

NFL Owners and the Players Association said a Tuesday meeting in New York was productive.

The meeting, attended by a handful of league owners and players, was held in the wake of anthem kneeling protests at NFL games.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a brief statement, "Today's discussion with our players was very productive and very important," adding, "It reflected our commitment to work together with our players on issues of social justice."

Goodell said it did not include and edict or order to players regarding this week's games.

Related >> Roger Goodell: We didn't ask players to commit to standing for anthem

Back in Renton, two Seahawks cast an optimistic tone over the discussions between the league and players.

"They're looking for solutions, and we can appreciate that – that's a big step by them," said Richard Sherman, who also talked about why players are angry in the first place.

"That's why guys are so passionate about coming together and making a difference and making a stand and doing everything they can in terms of making a difference for social injustice, because no matter what before we had all this money, and after we're dead and gone, our skin is still black," he said. "We'll still be looked a certain way and all we want is equality for everyone, and I don't think that's too much to ask."

Teammate Doug Baldwin, wearing an EQUALITY t-shirt, also said, "the lack of progress, the complacency that has set in – I think that's what you see – the rumblings to the opposition to that complacency." He added, "This has given us an opportunity to unify the NFL community," and "We don't want to be divided anymore."

One example came Tuesday, when the NFL released a joint letter to the Senate Judiciary committee about sentencing reform. It was co signed by Baldwin and Goodell.

© 2017 KING-TV