Seahawks S Earl Thomas sidelined by hamstring injury

Oct 29, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas (29) runs back an interception for a touchdown during the first half against the Houston Texans at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

RENTON, Wash. (AP) - Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Washington due to a strained hamstring.



Thomas got hurt in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 41-38 victory against Houston. Bradley McDougald will replace Thomas in the lineup against the Redskins.



Linebacker Bobby Wagner (hamstring), defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (oblique) and running back C.J. Prosise (ankle) are expected to be game-time decisions. Cornerback Jeremy Lane is listed as questionable, but isn't expected to play due to a thigh contusion.



Safety Kam Chancellor is expected to play despite an ankle issue.



Tackle Duane Brown also is ready to play after three practices with the Seahawks. Brown was acquired this week in a trade with the Texans and will start at left tackle for Seattle.

