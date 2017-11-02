Seahawks RB Eddie Lacy expected to pull the weight on Sunday

Running back Eddie Lacy #27 of the Seattle Seahawks rushes against the Kansas City Chiefs at CenturyLink Field on August 25, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images) (Photo: Otto Greule Jr, 2017 Getty Images)

Are the Seattle Seahawks finally going to name a starting running back?

Throughout the season, the Seahawks have utilized their full stable of backs, rotating in who’s hot and who’s healthy. Early in the year, rookie Chris Carson emerged as the clear favorite before landing on the injured reserve with a leg injury. The run game has spiraled downward since then.

Coach Pete Carroll was asked about the running back situation during his Wednesday press conference, fresh off a matchup in which Seattle was unable to run the ball.

“I think we are pretty versatile,” Carroll said. “I think we have different style runners.Going to see a lot of Eddie [Lacy] this week and Thomas [Rawls], those guys are both physical tough guys. We got one of the biggest running backs in the league and we got quickness and speed when you go all the way to C.J. [Prosise] and what [J.D.] McKissic can do. So we got real versatility and real style in those guys.”

Lacy logged zero yards against the Texans, Rawls finished the day with negative yardage and Prosise was once again inactive. Nearly everyone got a shot on the field on Sunday, but no one was able to produce. Perhaps it’s time to focus on developing a lead back and go from there.

“I’m hoping that we will get kind of in rhythm,” Carroll continued. “I don’t feel like we have been in rhythm. I think I have held them back a little bit by spreading it around quite a bit and trying to figure that out and so as we zero in here, heading into the second half, I’m hoping that we are going to make some real headway.”

Carroll was asked if Eddie Lacy was going to get the starting nod. “I mean that is exactly as you said that,” he replied. “It sounds like kind of, maybe, yeah.”

Lacy was signed to the Seahawks as a free agent this season with the hopes he could keep his weight in check and make a major dent in the run game. The Seahawks traded for Duane Brown to sharpen the offensive line and open up the run game.

So for now, Lacy is expected to get the majority of touches on Sunday, but will he remain the Seahawks’ featured back?

“We will see,” Carroll finished. “Yeah, I would love that to happen.”



