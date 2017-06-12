Seahawks RB Eddie Lacy earns weight bonus for second time

Seattle Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy at OTAs, June 2, 2016. (Credit: KING)

Seattle Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy has reached the second of his weight goals laid out by the team, according to multiple reports. Lacy will pocket his second $55,000 bonus.

Lacy had a Monday deadline to be at 250 pounds or less. His agent retweeted an ESPN article confirming he made weight.

It comes a month after Lacy came in at 253 pounds -- two pounds under the goal of 255.

Lacy needs to again weigh in at 250 or less on August 1. Then he needs to be 245 or less at weigh-ins in September, October, November, and December.

If he makes weight on all seven deadlines, he'll get a total of $385,000 in bonuses.

Lacy has been tweeting about his workouts.

