Seahawks RB Eddie Lacy earns weight bonus for second time

Travis Pittman , KING 12:04 PM. PDT June 12, 2017

Seattle Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy has reached the second of his weight goals laid out by the team, according to multiple reports. Lacy will pocket his second $55,000 bonus.

Lacy had a Monday deadline to be at 250 pounds or less. His agent retweeted an ESPN article confirming he made weight.

It comes a month after Lacy came in at 253 pounds -- two pounds under the goal of 255.

Lacy needs to again weigh in at 250 or less on August 1. Then he needs to be 245 or less at weigh-ins in September, October, November, and December.

If he makes weight on all seven deadlines, he'll get a total of $385,000 in bonuses.

Lacy has been tweeting about his workouts.

