Seahawks, Raiders reach deal on Lynch trade: Reports

Running back Marshawn Lynch (Credit: Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders have reached a deal on a trade that will send running back Marshawn Lynch to the Bay Area, according to reports from ESPN and NFL.com.

The Raiders and Lynch have reportedly agreed to terms on a contract.

A trade, which could happen by the end of the day Wednesday, is dependent on Lynch passing a physical.

The Seahawks would reportedly get some late round draft picks in 2018.

Of course, nothing is done until Lynch says it's done. When a report came out two weeks ago that he had reached a deal with the Raiders, he reminded everyone on Twitter (in not-safe-for-work language) that he'll let us know.



"If u kno me you kno my business is my business and if u don't kno me that's a fun fact for ya... when S*** get REAL I'll let you kno!!!! Lynch tweeted April 15.

Lynch just turned 31 on Saturday. The average NFL running back is normally finished by their mid-to-late 20s.

​Lynch struggled in his final season in Seattle in 2015, missing nine games due to injury and averaging 3.8 yards per carry. But he is 888 yards away from 10,000 for his career, which would likely be enough to get him into the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day.

© 2017 KING-TV