Seahawks QB Russell Wilson: 'We have all of the right people'

Sep 10, 2017; Green Bay, WI, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is sacked by Green Bay Packers linebacker Nick Perry (53) during the first quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson spoke to the media on Thursday, addressing a multitude of issues including his running game and the up-tempo offense that Seattle has been implementing. Most importantly, Wilson believes that despite the Week 1 loss to the Packers, his team is capable of winning and ready to do their part going forward.

“We have all of the right people that can win and capitalize on what we’re trying to do,” Wilson said. “We just need to stay poised, we need to stay really focused on the execution part of it all, and from there, I think we’ll do our job.”

Wilson, as he often does, shuffled a lot of the blame onto himself, saying: “I think we all have to play better, and I think it starts with me.”

Wilson completed 14 of 27 attempts for 158 yards on Sunday. He also had two rushing attempts for 40 total yards, including a 29-yarder at the end of the second quarter that Wilson said, “felt great.”

“Obviously, to be able to run and to be able to run with explosiveness and to get away, it’s a game-changer,” Wilson said. “When things aren’t there, just to be able to pick up a first down or whatever it may be.”

Wilson also had high praise for the up-tempo offense that Seattle ran periodically in Week 1 against the Packers, saying “it’s definitely something that we can do really well and we have done really well.”

“I also believe that it’s just like anything else; the more you shoot, the better your chances are of scoring more points,” Wilson added. “I think that’s kind of the mentality there, I think that we’ve been very successful at it, our guys know what we’re doing in it, and that’s part of our game.”

“It’s definitely something that we need to continue to look at and see how that helps us improve.”

Fans will have to wait until Sunday at 1:25 PST to see if Seattle will continue to use the up-tempo offense when they square off at home against conference rival San Francisco 49ers.

© 2017 KING-TV