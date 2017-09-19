Seahawks players at 'Change of Command' JBLM ceremony

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Photo: Ronald Martinez, 2015 Getty Images)

Members of the Seattle Seahawks, Sea Gals, and mascot Blitz will help honor 1st Special Forces Group and Navy Region Northwest for a "Change of Command" ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

This "Change of Command" ceremony honors the service of Navy Region Northwest and thanks them for representing the "12s" across the world, while also designating a new honorary unit for 2017: 1st Special Forces Group. The recognition ceremony will mirror a deep-rooted military tradition: the change of command ceremony where an outgoing commander formally transitions responsibility and authority of a unit to a new commander.



