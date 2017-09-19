KING
Seahawks players at 'Change of Command' JBLM ceremony

September 19, 2017

Members of the Seattle Seahawks, Sea Gals, and mascot Blitz will help honor 1st Special Forces Group and Navy Region Northwest for a "Change of Command" ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

This "Change of Command" ceremony honors the service of Navy Region Northwest and thanks them for representing the "12s" across the world, while also designating a new honorary unit for 2017: 1st Special Forces Group. The recognition ceremony will mirror a deep-rooted military tradition: the change of command ceremony where an outgoing commander formally transitions responsibility and authority of a unit to a new commander.
 

