Seahawks players at 'Change of Command' JBLM ceremony

Members of the Seattle Seahawks, Sea Gals, and mascot Blitz will help honor 1st Special Forces Group and Navy Region Northwest for a "Change of Command" ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
This "Change of Command" ceremony honors the service of Navy Region Northwest and thanks them for representing the "12s" across the world, while also designating a new honorary unit for 2017: 1st Special Forces Group. The recognition ceremony will mirror a deep-rooted military tradition: the change of command ceremony where an outgoing commander formally transitions responsibility and authority of a unit to a new commander.
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs