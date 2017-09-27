Seahawks place LB Dewey McDonald on injured reserve

Oct 23, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Dewey McDonald (41) against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. The game ended in a 6-6 tie after overtime. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Seatle Seahawks have placed linebacker and special teams ace Dewey McDonald on the injured reserve. McDonald suffered an ACL injury on the opening kickoff Sunday and is likely done for the season.

“It’s a big factor,” coach Pete Carroll said postgame of the number of injuries to Seattle’s special teams. “Yeah, our top guy D.J. (Alexander) and Neiko (Thorpe) weren’t there and Dewey (McDonald). Those are our three top guys who went bang, bang, bang. It hurts your depth. It factors in across the board. Those are three terrific football players for us, so we miss them, for sure.”

To fill McDonald’s spot on the active roster, the Seahawks claimed Justin March-Lillard off waivers from Miami.

March-Lillard was initially signed by the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2015 before he was waived and claimed by Miami at the start of this season. For the Dolphins, March-Lillard played in two games and logged one tackle.

Seattle also signed wide receiver K.J. Brent and defensive end Branden Jackson to the practice squad to fill the spots vacated by cornerback Tyvis Powell and tight end Gabe Holmes, who were released on Tuesday.

Brent and Jackson both signed with Oakland as undrafted free agents last season and spent time on the Raiders practice squad. Jackson was promoted to the team’s active roster in December and appeared in three games.

