Seahawks' Pete Carroll couldn't be more connected with QB Russell Wilson

Dec 15, 2016; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks coacch Pete Carroll (L) talks to quarterback Russell Wilson looks on prior to their game Los Angeles Rams at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Russell Wilson have shared some special moments over the years.

The pair celebrated their first Super Bowl together in 2014 and Wilson became Carroll’s longest-tenured quarterback last season.

But they’ve also had some rough times too. There was the Super Bowl XLIX loss to New England in 2015, where in the final seconds, Wilson was intercepted by Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler.

There was also the story during the 2017 offseason from ESPN’s Seth Wickersham that suggested the Seahawks locker room was divided and Wilson was Carroll’s “favored son.” The Seahawks coach later denied he displayed favortism to one player.

But what Carroll didn’t deny in his Friday interview with Dori Monson of 97.3 KIRO Radio is that his relationship with the Pro Bowl quarterback is the best its ever been.

“I couldn’t ask for a guy to be more tuned into what’s next and preparation and hard work,” Carroll said on Friday. “The way he presents himself to his teammates and to the opportunities. I couldn’t really be more connected and tuned it. It’s what I think it should be. And it’s just fortunate we hit it off at the same time and have shared these opportunities over these years.

“And hopefully there’s a lot more.”

Carroll and Wilson have overcome a lot of adversity over the years, making them the quintessential quarterback-coach pair, and apparently a duo that can make fun of each others quirks as well.

Wilson recently channeled his favorite coach for Halloween, donning a “Pete Carroll” costume complete with gray hair, gum-smacking, khakis, a navy blue long-sleeve shirt, and of course, those white sneakers.

While many thought Wilson’s costume took the cake, Carroll wasn’t convinced.

“I don’t know what he was thinking,” Carroll said on Friday. “The likeness was terrible. I said repeatedly the only thing that was worth it was the Monarchs – my Nikes were looking pretty sweet. But other than that, he missed it, I thought.”

Wilson and Carroll hope to build upon their successful relationship this season with another Super Bowl championship.



