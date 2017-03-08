Seahawks not interested in Adrian Peterson -- for now

Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at CenturyLink Field. Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Steven Bisig, Steven Bisig)

Adrian Peterson’s father says the Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders are his son’s two most likely destinations. But Peterson might have to wait awhile to land in either spot.

A person with knowledge of the Seahawks’ thinking told USA TODAY Sports that they have no immediate interest in Peterson. The Seahawks have shown in the past they’ll revisit if a veteran is sitting on the market and the price comes down.

Meanwhile, the Raiders have been high on Peterson’s wish list from go, based on their offensive line, quarterback and scheme. But will they pay a veteran back or just draft one?

They already let Latavius Murray – who’s almost five years younger than Peterson – reach the negotiating window. And this is widely regarded as a very deep running back class, which general manager Reggie McKenzie might believe can fill the void with young, cheap labor.

Don’t count out Peterson returning to the Minnesota Vikings, who let him hit the market by declining his $18 million option last week in a move that was really a formality. The Vikings’ top priority is offensive line help, though.

