Seahawks DE Michael Bennett sits for national anthem

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett sat on the bench while the rest of his team stood during the national anthem before the Seahawks preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday night.

Bennett had a towel over his head, seated alone on the bench.

It probably won't be known why he did it until after the game and reporters have a chance to ask him.

It comes a day after former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch sat on a cooler on the Oakland Raiders' bench area before their game with the Arizona Cardinals. When asked about it, Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio said Lynch told him that he has been sitting on the bench for the anthem for 11 years and that he was just "being myself."

The action of players during the playing of the anthem has gained more scrutiny since former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick first sat and, later, kneeled for the national anthem before every game in 2016. He cited what he saw as racial and social injustice in America. He has since said he will stand for the anthem going forward. He is currently a free agent, and some have speculated he has been black balled for his actions last season.

